Are you running a summer course for kids or teens? Tell us about it

With traditional summer camps on hold, at least for the moment, those offering online courses are expected to attract a lot of interest from students and parents in the next few months.

From learning a language to coding, from mental health to musical instruments, courses on Zoom and other video conferencing technologies are sure to be both necessary and popular choices in many houses.

If you, or your company or organisation, are offering an online course for teenagers or primary school children, you can let us know using this form.

Running a summer course for kids or teens? Tell us about it

Please keep details short (max 300 words) and include the core, useful information - such as website address, suitable ages, days and times, teacher-student ratio, contact information and cost.

A photograph is optional.

The Irish Times will publish a list of courses available.

Thank you.