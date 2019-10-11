An extended history of health foods that caught the eye

Nutritional products asserting health-giving properties pre-date protein bars, and even this (160-year-old!) publication. And long before science would prove or disprove claims certain foods were associated with illness prevention and wellbeing.

Health foods became associated with the vegetarian movement which grew in popularity from the 1880s. In 1899 a Dublin Food Reform Society lecture attributed flesh-eating to disease; by adopting a meat-free diet, “health such as was never enjoyed before would be obtained, and the use of drugs become entirely unnecessary”. In December, 1905, a “new style Christmas dinner” was held at London’s Food Reform Restaurant: Among the dishes were nut-meat roast, cheese fritters and plum pudding; pine kernels, Brazil nuts, almond and cocoa-nut butter entered into the composition of the latter.

As white bread grew in popularity, wholewheat and wholegrain breads became a staple for the health conscious: “Hovis Bread contains three times as much bone-making material and twice as much muscle-forming material as the best ordinary or standard bread.” According to an article on food reform and bread in 1911, “the present movement originated in a letter written by Sir Oswald Mosley . . . who said he was milling his own flour on the old-fashioned ‘stones’ and thus obtained the ‘whole-wheat’ in his bread. His offer to send sample loaves to persons interested resulted in his receiving thousands of applications . . . Various trade firms then arranged, seeing the demand for them, to supply similar loaves, and public interest was awakened.”

The Irish Times – Friday, October 6th, 1939.

Fruit was regarded as a natural health food. In 1891 the author of Household Hints noted: “Every one who values health and good digestion will eat at least one apple or orange daily, and see that their children do the same.”

Many early processed foods claimed to improve digestive health, such as Du Barry’s Arabica, or Bragg’s charcoal biscuits and chocolate to cure “acidity, flatulence, heartburn, impure breath”. Extracts of meat, malt and yeast, meanwhile, promised nutritional boosts. Evans’s Extract of Malt in 1873 described its “alimentary value” as “very nearly one-quarter of that of the beefsteak”. And Marmite became the “new food extract” of 1903, “endorsed by leading medical authorities”.

Oats and carageen were two native health foods. The seaweed was an ingredient in 19th century products that promised health benefits and it was marketed in the 1930s as “The Perfect Health Food”, by Gaeltacht Industries. An article praising oatmeal in 1881 noted: “It is far better for the blood and brain than cake, confectionary, and the score of delicacies on which many pale little pets are fed by their foolish, fond mothers.” In 1905, Miller’s Pride insisted their oatmeal “made from the famous Co Louth White Oats has more health features than any so-called foreign health food”.

The Irish Times – Tuesday, July 25th, 1944.

However, despite its attributes, a national disinclination for oats was observed in 1926 by columnist Bluebird: “Dr Douglas Hyde once told me that the deterioration in the country districts since the old porridge pan was changed for the teapot was so evident that he tried to preach the seriousness of the change to the people everywhere he went. But it was of little avail, and the health food of Ireland is now seen on every breakfast table in the United States. In Ireland the health campaign has not yet been taken up by the local authorities.”

Readers may have been swayed by the lure of other breakfast health foods, such as Shredded Wheat, said in 1903 to “give greater surface for the action of the digestive fluids than that given by any other food; by this perfect digestion and freedom from constipation are ensured”. Or Grape-Nuts, a cereal made from wheat and barley flours. One 1907 advertisement quoted an unnamed Sligo grocer: “I’m now, thanks to this food, quite free from constipation and piles, from which I suffered for many years. I am also free from mental depression, and in fact am quite buoyant.”

Health Recipes offered an insight into what foods were viewed “healthy” by different generations.

These from 1934 feature some modern favourites: