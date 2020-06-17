Am I just a sleazy landlady using a struggling young artist for sex?

Question: I am in my late 30s. I had a relationship from my late teens for just over a decade. My boyfriend broke the relationship off very suddenly and got engaged and married to someone else within two years. I was heartbroken but moved on quickly.

Since then, I have had a very full life but up until recently haven’t dated or been physical with anyone else. I have loads of family and friends and would not say I was lonely. However, I do really crave intimacy.