Am I just a sleazy landlady using a struggling young artist for sex?
Tell Me About It: I feel this could be a proper relationship, but my friends think I’m fooling myself
‘I would like to be with my lodger much more often and to find out more about him, but he is rarely available.’ Photograph: iStock
Question: I am in my late 30s. I had a relationship from my late teens for just over a decade. My boyfriend broke the relationship off very suddenly and got engaged and married to someone else within two years. I was heartbroken but moved on quickly.
Since then, I have had a very full life but up until recently haven’t dated or been physical with anyone else. I have loads of family and friends and would not say I was lonely. However, I do really crave intimacy.