‘After six months I feel my partner should know if he wants to be in a relationship’
Dear Roe: ‘He says he is still confused about what he is looking for after his divorce’
“Whenever the topic of ‘us’ comes up, he claims to still be confused and not ready for any commitment, and we tend to cool off for a week.” Photograph: iStock
Dear Roe,
I’m a 31-year-old woman and I’m in a situation that I thought I’d grown out of since my 20s, but here we are. I’ve been seeing a man for six months. He’s 38 and divorced, and we met on a dating site. After nearly a month of great dates, we had a conversation about where we “saw this going” and he said that he was still confused about what he was looking for after his divorce, and didn’t want to commit to a relationship.