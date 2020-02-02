After a drunken joke, I think my wife is gay
Ask Roe: I want to set her free to be her true self, but know I’d be unlikely to find another partner
‘It appears I’ve acted as a 'beard' for my wife for many years, and I’m the last one to know.’ Photograph: iStock
Dear Roe,
I’m a 40-something man, straight and happily married – or so I thought. After a drunken throwaway comment from my sister-in-law at a family gathering, the penny suddenly dropped. It appears I’ve acted as a “beard” for my wife for many years, and I’m the last one to know.