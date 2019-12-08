After a broken marriage, I’m scared to let the perfect man love me
Ask Roe: I feel like I am asking so much of him to take on all the complications that come with my life
‘Think of what lessons you want to teach your children regarding love and happiness and parenthood.’
Dear Roe,
I have just broken up my relationship and I am devastated. My marriage ended a number of years ago and I thought I would never find love again. Just when I least expected I met an incredible man, one of the most beautiful men I have ever known. Our friendship blossomed into a beautiful relationship. He understood me better than anyone, he was gentle, supportive and so kind. After a couple of weeks of knowing him, I felt like we had been talking for years. I didn’t think love like this existed and had never been happier.