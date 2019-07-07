‘After 55 years together, my wife has left me. How do I get her back?’
Ask Roe: To my mind I have not changed – for better or worse – but she has
Dear Roe,
I am a 72-year-old man and my wife, to whom I have been married for almost 49 years, has left me and is seeking a legal separation through the courts. Adding in the six years before our marriage, we have been together 55 years. How can this happen? Nothing of a serious nature ever occurred – no adultery, no deprivation, no addictions. We raised a wonderful family together – all successful in their own lives. Just when I thought we were on the home stretch, my wife has apparently simply got tired of me. The cracks began to appear a few years ago as her whole focus on life switched to our many grandchildren.