‘After 35 years in an unhappy marriage, debt is all that’s keeping us together’
‘I don’t ever remember a time when we were truly happy. It’s the hostility I find difficult’
‘I’m 60 this year and I don’t want to spend the rest of my life in a relationship that’s not working for either of us.’ Photograph: iStock
Question: I’m living with my wife of 35 years. We have spent the last three years living in the same house, but apart, in separate rooms. I’ve been through MABS and a PIP adviser (Personal Insolvency Practitioner) for financial advice, as well as family mediation and counselling.
We’ve tried to agree a separation, but she never really engaged meaningfully. Her terms were unrealistic in my opinion and the meditator had no option but to suspend mediation as we were so far apart.