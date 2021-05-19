‘After 35 years in an unhappy marriage, debt is all that’s keeping us together’

Question: I’m living with my wife of 35 years. We have spent the last three years living in the same house, but apart, in separate rooms. I’ve been through MABS and a PIP adviser (Personal Insolvency Practitioner) for financial advice, as well as family mediation and counselling.

We’ve tried to agree a separation, but she never really engaged meaningfully. Her terms were unrealistic in my opinion and the meditator had no option but to suspend mediation as we were so far apart.