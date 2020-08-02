‘After 10 years of marriage, I’ve only had two orgasms during sex’

I have been married for five years, with my partner for 10 years. We have a healthy sex life, for the most part, and have sex probably once a week. Though we may do it a lot, he is very quick to finish, and I have only had a true orgasm maybe twice during sex. Foreplay is pretty much non-existent, lasting maybe one or two minutes. We have some toys but haven’t had much success when using them. Any suggestions?

I can reach climax, very quickly, independently, with clitoral stimulation. I think I could be a little less shy when it comes to requesting more time or giving pointers. Just seems like a lot of coaching is needed. I need help, I am starting to resent him for not being able to help me reach climax.