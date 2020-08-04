Advancements in mechanical heart pumps improving the lives of patients

Declan Mulholland knew he had a serious health issue when out of the blue, he struggled to walk up the hill on his way home from getting the papers one Sunday in October 2017. “I knew something was badly wrong but I made light of it and said I’d go to the doctor the next day,” says the pharmacist who lives in Buncrana, Co Donegal.

When he got to see his doctor two days later, he was sent immediately to Letterkenny University Hospital. Ten minutes after his arrival, a cardiac nurse took him to have an echocardiogram [ultrasound of the heart]. This revealed that Mulholland had had a massive heart attack sometime in the last two years which resulted in extensive damage to his heart.

Declan Mulholland in his pharmacy in Donegal

“I had no symptoms or pain until the feeling of breathlessness on that Sunday,” explains the 53-year-old. A week later, he was sent to St James’s Hospital in Dublin for an angiogram which found that all the vessels to his heart were fine and he didn’t need any stents. However, a cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan confirmed that his heart function was so poor that he would need a heart transplant. He was then given medication to stabilise his condition until a donor heart became available.

Deteriorated rapidly

On the medication, Mulholland’s health deteriorated rapidly and he found himself vomiting frequently. By January 2018, he sought a second opinion in the Mater Private Hospital in Dublin and was kept in hospital so that the cardiologist could adjust his medication. Unfortunately for Mulholland, his condition worsened and he ended up staying in hospital for several months while waiting for a heart transplant.

Until recently, people who suffer end-stage heart failure – which was the diagnosis given to Mulholland – wait in hospital until a suitable heart becomes available for transplant. As the Mater hospital is the national centre for heart and lung transplants, this is where many patients spend months waiting for a suitable donor.

However, in the last few years some end-stage heart failure patients have another surgical option which involves putting in place an internal left ventricular assist device (lvad). Essentially, this device, which is implanted into the chest cavity, acts as a mechanical heart pump, connected via a cable to batteries strapped to the body. Patients can live for several years with this device while remaining on the waiting list for heart transplant.

“In February 2018, I was offered a lvad by Jonathan McGuinness, the Mater University Hospital’s cardiac surgeon who specialises in heart transplants and lvads but I opted to stay on the waiting list for a heart transplant. I had calls for heart transplants in March and April which didn’t work out so by May, the doctors said that the pressure on my heart was so bad that the only option I faced – apart from an lvad – was lying on my back in a hospital bed until a suitable heart was found for me,” says Mulholland.

A few days later, Mulholland agreed to be fitted with a mechanical heart pump during a 10-hour surgery at the Mater University Hospital. “I had a couple of bleeds which meant I had to go back for more surgery. Mr McGuinness worked on me throughout the night. A few days later I had another bleed and after that I was in intensive care unit for a month and the high-dependency unit for another two weeks before learning to walk again,” explains Mulholland.

“I felt fairly sorry for myself but it was worse for my wife, Siobhan, who had to run the pharmacy in Buncrana and drive for 4½ hours twice a week to see me. She is my rock. I know I couldn’t have coped in the manner that she did if our roles had been reversed,” explains Mulholland who is the father of four children.

By the end of July 2018, Mulholland was well enough to go home. By October 2018 – a year after he first discovered he had heart problems – he was back at work.

Back in the gym

Now, almost 18 months later, he is back in the gym, working to lose the weight he gained during his ordeal. He says he has adjusted to having the mechanical heart pump so well that he is no longer top of the waiting list for a heart transplant.

“My only options back then were to have a heart transplant, lie on my back waiting for a heart transplant or to die. Now, I’ve got my life back. I see a way forward and I’ll wait until I’m called for a heart transplant,” he says.

“It is a privilege and a blessing to be a pharmacist in a small town like Buncrana. You get to know all your patients and I have met some remarkable people who have dealt with sickness, often terminal, with such grace and dignity and determination. I owe them all a great debt of gratitude as they helped me recover and come to terms with my own situation by the inspirational way they dealt with their own illnesses.”

Dr Emer Joyce, Ireland’s first cardiologist specialising in heart transplant and lvads, says that lvads are a major advance for patients waiting on a heart transplant as well as for those who aren’t suitable for a heart transplant. “Drip medications aren’t enough and patients with end-stage heart failure are getting sicker waiting in hospital for heart transplants,” says Dr Joyce.

She says that while mechanical heart pump internal devices have been around since 2001, the technology has improved hugely in the last couple of years. “We have been putting in lvads since 2004 and have done 30 so far but up to 10 of these have been in the last 18 months,” explains Dr Joyce.

Sometimes called the “bridge to transplant”, lvads are potentially suitable for about 5 per cent of patients with end-stage heart failure, according to Dr Joyce. Currently, heart transplants are carried out in Ireland on patients under 70 while mechanical heart pumps are offered to patients under 65. With about 100,000 heart failure patients in Ireland, this means the surgical procedure is potentially suitable for 5,000 people.

“Patients with lvads start to put on weight and muscle. Their kidneys and brain get better. They have full cardiac flow. Their survival rates are approaching similar levels to that of transplant patients,” she explains.

Dr Joyce suggests that with more HSE funding the Mater University Hospital – which is the national centre for advanced heart failure and transplant – would be able to carry out between 20 and 25 of these surgeries per year.

“Traditionally, people waited for heart transplants in hospital on drips and lying on their backs with balloon pumps. That way they became frailer while waiting for the big transplant operation. But with lvads, they can be at home, working and looking after their families. It’s also significantly cheaper on the health system than having patients waiting in hospital for transplants,” says Dr Joyce.