‘A younger colleague called me a pervert and I don’t know what to do’

I have worked in the same office for almost 25 years. It has always been a fairly packed space and due to the nature of the business I work in I have almost always been the only male.

I am single and while I have had a few relationships there are several reasons why I never settled down. Over the years I have been attracted to some of my colleagues; earlier in my career I even dated one of them. At the time it created a bit of office gossip, but for the past decade or so I have just been the middle-aged guy who sits in the corner.