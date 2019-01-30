Our bodies and our minds change as we go through life. Áilín Quinlan talks to the experts about the big issues for 50-somethings in terms of everything from menopause to high blood pressure and heart health.

Nutrition

Care of a woman’s cardiovascular health is very important at this stage, says consultant nutritionist Gaye Godkin. “Your oestrogen levels are dipping now. Oestrogen is one of the biggest protectors against cardiovascular disease.”