A woman in your 50s? What you need to do now for your overall health

Get ready for your 50s, from diet and exercise to preparing for the menopause

Áilín Quinlan

Push yourself within your personal limits so as to avoid injury and do something you enjoy. Photograph: iStock

Push yourself within your personal limits so as to avoid injury and do something you enjoy. Photograph: iStock

Our bodies and our minds change as we go through life. Áilín Quinlan talks to the experts about the big issues for 50-somethings in terms of everything from menopause to high blood pressure and heart health.

January is Health Month in The Irish Times. You can find articles, columns, advice and tips at irishtimes.com/health, as well as in print every Tuesday in the Health & Family Supplement.

Nutrition

Care of a woman’s cardiovascular health is very important at this stage, says consultant nutritionist Gaye Godkin. “Your oestrogen levels are dipping now. Oestrogen is one of the biggest protectors against cardiovascular disease.”

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.