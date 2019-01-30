A woman in your 50s? What you need to do now for your overall health
Get ready for your 50s, from diet and exercise to preparing for the menopause
Push yourself within your personal limits so as to avoid injury and do something you enjoy. Photograph: iStock
Our bodies and our minds change as we go through life. Áilín Quinlan talks to the experts about the big issues for 50-somethings in terms of everything from menopause to high blood pressure and heart health.
Nutrition
Care of a woman’s cardiovascular health is very important at this stage, says consultant nutritionist Gaye Godkin. “Your oestrogen levels are dipping now. Oestrogen is one of the biggest protectors against cardiovascular disease.”