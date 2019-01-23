A woman in your 40s? What you need to know about your overall health

Experts give advice about the big issues for 40-somethings in terms of nutrition, exercise and mental health

Áilín Quinlan

For women in their 40s, combining 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise with regular weight training is important

For women in their 40s, combining 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise with regular weight training is important

Every decade brings its own physical and mental needs and challenges. Áilín Quinlan talks to the experts about the big issues for 40-somethings in terms of nutrition, exercise, the stress involved in caring for a young family and the worries that dominate this decade.

January is Health Month in The Irish Times. You can find articles, columns, advice and tips at irishtimes.com/health, as well as in print every Tuesday in the Health & Family Supplement.

Nutrition & Alcohol

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.