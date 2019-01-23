A woman in your 40s? What you need to know about your overall health
Experts give advice about the big issues for 40-somethings in terms of nutrition, exercise and mental health
For women in their 40s, combining 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise with regular weight training is important
Every decade brings its own physical and mental needs and challenges. Áilín Quinlan talks to the experts about the big issues for 40-somethings in terms of nutrition, exercise, the stress involved in caring for a young family and the worries that dominate this decade.
Nutrition & Alcohol