A woman in your 20s? What you need to know about nutrition, exercise and overall health
Our bodies, and our minds change as we go through life. Every decade brings its own physical and mental needs and challenges – so how do we make the most of each one?
How can 20-somethings look after their health? Photograph: iStock
Áilín Quinlan looks at what women in their 20s should eat, the kind of exercise they need to take, the physical health issues they are likely to face, and the mental health challenges many encounter over this most turbulent of decades.
Nutrition and alcohol
What is it with women in their 20s and food?