A man in your 80s? What you need to know and do now for your overall health

Consuming fibre is a must at this age, as is staying active and socialising

Áilín Quinlan

Social connection for men in their 80s is crucial. Photograph: iStock

Áilín Quinlan talks to the experts about some of the main issues for men in their 80s, from malnutrition and dementia to digestive difficulties.

Nutrition

There are no significant differences in the nutritional requirements of women and men at this age, but fibre must feature if a person is sedentary as the bowel can slow without daily exercise, explains consultant nutritionist Gaye Godkin.

