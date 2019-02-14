A man in your 70s? What you need to do now for your overall health
In this decade you need to be aware of muscle wastage, bone health and mental wellbeing
Osteoporosis is a big issue when a man reaches his seventies, says lifestyle medicine expert Dr Fiona O’Reilly. Symptoms may be bone pain and loss of height, she adds, but the condition can also be silent.
Our bodies, and our minds change as we go through life. Every decade brings its own physical and mental needs and challenges. So how do we make the most of each one? Áilín Quinlan talks to the experts about the big issues for men in their 70s.
Nutrition
Inflamm-aging is a big issue for men as well as women at this stage of life: