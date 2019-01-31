A man in your 50s? Nutrition, exercise and overall health advice you should know
Avoid the middle-age spread as it brings numerous health issues with it
The number one health issue for men in their 50s is middle-aged spread so watch your diet. Photograph: iStock
Every decade brings its own physical and mental needs and challenges.
So how do we make the most of each one? Áilín Quinlan talks to the experts about the big issues for men in their 50s in terms of everything from exercise to high blood pressure.