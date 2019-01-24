Our bodies, and our minds change as we go through life. Áilín Quinlan talks to the experts about the big issues for men in their 40s in terms of nutrition, exercise, stress and the worries that dominate this decade.

Nutrition & Alcohol

Weight gain is an issue for many men at this stage of life. “Men need to be careful about their alcohol consumption,” warns consultant nutritionist Gaye Godkin, who explains that over-consumption will pile on the pounds. This extra fat, which is stored around the middle in the form of a beer belly, will increase your risk of ill health.