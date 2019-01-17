Our bodies and our minds change as we go through life. Every decade brings its own physical and mental needs and challenges, and it is up to us to make the most of each. Here we ask experts about the big issues for thirty-somethings in terms of nutrition, exercise and the worries that dominate this decade for men.

Nutrition & Alcohol

Fertility can become a significant issue for men in this age group, says consultant nutritionist Gaye Godkin, who recommends eating lots of food rich in protein and in zinc, which is closely associated with good sperm health.