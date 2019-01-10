A man in your 20s? Nutrition, exercise and overall health advice
Too much alcohol can have adverse effects on a young man’s mental health.
A look at what male 20-somethings should eat, the kind of exercise they need to take, the physical health issues they are likely to face, and the mental health challenges many encounter over this most turbulent of decades.
Nutrition and alcohol
Food-related brain health and mental health issues can be an issue for men of this age group, says Gaye Godkin. “Cut out the fizzy stimulant drinks,” she urges.