Have your say: Who ‘does’ Christmas in your house?

Who wraps the presents, writes the cards, buys and organises gifts, and helps Santa?

Updated: about an hour ago

If you’re a woman in a heterosexual relationship, chances are that you’re the one doing a disproportionate amount of the work this Christmas.

If you’re a woman in a heterosexual relationship, chances are that you’re the one doing a disproportionate amount of the work this Christmas.

a
 

Who ‘does’ Christmas in your house? Who wraps the presents, writes the cards, buys and organises gifts for everyone from the in-laws to the teachers at the kid’s school? And speaking of kids, who in your house helps Santa get organised?

There is a lot of talk about the “emotional labour” associated with Christmas. We want to hear from you about who does what in your family at this time of year, from making the Christmas table look suitably festive, to making sure the fairy lights work.

Have your say: Who 'does Christmas' in your house?

Tell us by using this form.

A selection of responses may be published on irishtimes.com.

Thank you.

a
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.