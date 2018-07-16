Have your say: What’s the worst thing about where you live?

What is the worst thing about your town, village or local area? What one change would make it significantly better?

Every town has stories, and we want to write about different communities and the issues they struggle with and how they feel they can improve them. The problem might be an abandoned factory, a planning disaster, a horrible event, an environmental issue, a social issue, an unsightly monument, a local conflict, a neglected or excluded group of people, or a disruptive event. It might be something else entirely that we haven’t even considered.

What's the worst thing about where you live?

We will not be publishing what you send us and respondents will remain anonymous unless they choose otherwise. Anything we write about any of the submissions will be on foot of extended conversations with the people it affects.

Send us a maximum of 300 words on this issue. Don't forget to include the name of the area you are writing about, and please attach a photograph if it is relevant.

A select number of stories will be followed up by a journalist; please note we may not be able to reply to every email we receive.

Thank you.