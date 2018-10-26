Scary, quirky, funny or cute - whatever way you are dressing up this Halloween, young or old, we want to see your homemade costume creations.

Our favourite costume(s) will win an Irish Times goodie bag.

Bonus points will be given for quirky captions.

To enter the competition, send us your pics using the form below.

A selection of the best pics will be published in an online gallery on irishtimes.com in the run up to Halloween.

The closing date for entries is 2pm on October 31st.

See below for competition terms and conditions.

Halloween costume competition: Send us your scary snaps

Terms and Conditions

1. The promoter is The Irish Times Limited, The Irish Times Building, 24-28 Tara Street, Dublin 2. Employees or agents of The Irish Times and their families or other persons connected with this promotion are not eligible to enter.

2. Entry is restricted to people aged 18 years and over.

3. All entries must be sent via the electronic form provided, including a valid email address.

4. The Judges’ decision is final and binding in all matters and no correspondence will be entered into.

5. The promoter is excluded from liability for any loss, damage or injury which might occur to the winner arising from his or her acceptance of the prize.

6. By entering the promotion and submitting your photograph, you hereby grant The Irish Times a license to use your photograph for the purpose of promoting the competition within the newspaper and online in printed and electronic formats. The Irish Times may also use the photograph for the promotion of any photographic competition with The Irish Times in both print and online.

7. All imagery MUST be the total and exclusive work of the submitting photographer and may not include any element that is the copyright of another.

8. The entrant will indemnify the Promoter for all liabilities, including legal costs, in relation to any action or complaint taken by any third party against the Promoter in relation to the entrant’s photograph.

9. Entry to this competition shall be deemed full and unconditional acceptance of the terms & conditions.

10. The promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions.

11. These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the laws of Ireland and subject to the jurisdiction of the Irish Courts.

12. When a photograph is submitted and entry finalised the entry cannot be changed or edited.

13. The prize is an Irish Times goodie bag and is non-transferable. No cash alternatives will be offered.

14. Full details of our privacy policy can be found at www.irishtimes.com/policy-and-terms/privacy-policy.