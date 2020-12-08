Gifts for him: 11 great ideas One of these might make Christmas for the men in your life 6 minutes ago Go ahead, make my day. Photograph: iStock Not sure what to get the men in your life this Christmas? From audio sunglasses to sustainable whiskey glasses, here are some ideas. Double Jamey 1780 glasses, €40, glintglassstudio.com Rains Black gym bag, €55.90, Checkfrank.ie Donegal Woolhouse socks, €15, Irishdesignshop.ie Four award-winning gins from Sliabh Liag Distillery, Micil Distillery, Skellig Six18 Distillery and Cape Clear Distillery in one giftbox, €49.99 celtic whiskeyshop.com and irishmalts.com Bose frames Rondo Audio sunglasses and wireless headphones, €229.95, Brown Thomas O’Neills Kasey polo shirt, €38, michaelmurphysports.oe Rowan Beg Tobacco and Black Pepper large candle, €36, ficoboutique.com Kiehl’s age defender moisturiser 50ml, €51.15, Arnotts Cluse Aravis Mens Chrono Green Dial Watch, €127.96, Kilkenny Shop Cashmere scarf, €119, Avoca Casino Night Games Room set, €44.95, Avoca Topics: Christmas