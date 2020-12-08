Gifts for him: 11 great ideas

One of these might make Christmas for the men in your life

Go ahead, make my day. Photograph: iStock

Go ahead, make my day. Photograph: iStock

 

Not sure what to get the men in your life this Christmas? From audio sunglasses to sustainable whiskey glasses, here are some ideas.

Double Jamey 1780 glasses, €40, glintglassstudio.com
Double Jamey 1780 glasses, €40, glintglassstudio.com
Rains Black gym bag, €55.90, Checkfrank.ie
Rains Black gym bag, €55.90, Checkfrank.ie
Donegal Woolhouse socks, €15, Irishdesignshop.ie
Donegal Woolhouse socks, €15, Irishdesignshop.ie
Four award-winning gins from Sliabh Liag Distillery, Micil Distillery, Skellig Six18 Distillery and Cape Clear Distillery in one giftbox, €49.99 celtic whiskeyshop.com and irishmalts.com
Four award-winning gins from Sliabh Liag Distillery, Micil Distillery, Skellig Six18 Distillery and Cape Clear Distillery in one giftbox, €49.99 celtic whiskeyshop.com and irishmalts.com
Bose frames Rondo Audio sunglasses and wireless headphones, €229.95, Brown Thomas
Bose frames Rondo Audio sunglasses and wireless headphones, €229.95, Brown Thomas
O’Neills Kasey polo shirt, €38, michaelmurphysports.oe
O’Neills Kasey polo shirt, €38, michaelmurphysports.oe
Rowan Beg Tobacco and Black Pepper large candle, €36, ficoboutique.com
Rowan Beg Tobacco and Black Pepper large candle, €36, ficoboutique.com
Kiehl’s age defender moisturiser 50ml, €51.15, Arnotts
Kiehl’s age defender moisturiser 50ml, €51.15, Arnotts
Cluse Aravis Mens Chrono Green Dial Watch, €127.96, Kilkenny Shop
Cluse Aravis Mens Chrono Green Dial Watch, €127.96, Kilkenny Shop
Cashmere scarf, €119, Avoca
Cashmere scarf, €119, Avoca
Casino Night Games Room set, €44.95, Avoca
Casino Night Games Room set, €44.95, Avoca