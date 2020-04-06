Get an up-close look at a beetle – and other calming distractions

One Change: The natural world – via documentaries, podcasts or simply looking out the window – is about as therapeutic as it gets these days

David Attenborough’s nature documentaries are calming distractions these days

David Attenborough’s nature documentaries are calming distractions these days

 

Watching a beetle trying to roll a ball of dung up the side of a sand dune is probably the best thing I’ve done in weeks. The footage of this tiny creature, which lives in the lethally-hot Egyptian desert, comes about halfway through the fifth episode of David Attenborough’s Africa series.

And the bit of dung – deposited by a passing camel – is essential, we discover, because it could provide a lifetime’s supply of food for the beetle if only it can get it to a moist spot to keep it fresh. But it’s not easy; the dung keeps tumbling down the hill and soon, Attenborough tells us, the beetle will “be baked alive”.

Daily grind

Getting up close with the natural world is about as therapeutic as it gets these days. Reminding ourselves that there are entire societies of insects, for example, just trucking on with their daily grind of getting food or not getting devoured by some predator, is a kind of tonic.

Similarly, the footage of faraway places such as the White Desert in Egypt and its strange chalk pillars, give a sense of perspective and wonder at the expanse and diversity of the world and its varied landscapes. (Seeing large open plains, green spaces and sparse expanses of desert – without humans – is also surprisingly calming, it has to be said, in these times of social distancing.)  

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has spoken about how nature documentaries were a huge inspiration to her. “That’s what made me decide to do something,” she said, when speaking to Attenborough over Skype last year. Attenborough responded by saying he was very grateful to Thunberg for waking the world up, and “achieving something that many of us who’ve been working on it [climate] for years have failed to achieve”.

Solutions

Environmentalist and author George Monbiot also made a video with Thunberg last year about the importance of natural climate solutions, such as peat bogs, mangroves, coral reefs and forests.

It’s a positive, short video and is a good reminder of how our appreciation and care for the natural world is key to tackling the climate crisis. If you haven’t listened to How Trees Talk to Each Other, a TED talk by Suzanne Simard, add it to your list. She describes her fascination, as a child, with forests and how that led to her ground-breaking research into how trees communicate.

Now is the perfect time to deepen your knowledge about the environment – and if you can’t get outdoors, get listening or watching online, and enjoy the benefits that slowing down, and tuning into the world of nature can bring.

@SorchaHamilton

One Change is a weekly column about the changes we can all make in our daily lives for the good of the planet.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.