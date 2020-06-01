You can’t go wrong with a spice-rubbed rib-eye on the barbecue

Kitchen Cabinet: Fire up the grill for this Mexican-inspired steak with lime butter

Feargal O’Donnell

Make sure to let your steak rest before serving

Given the recent wonderful weather, we have enjoyed barbecuing at home.

We order meat from the John Stone online shop, which makes our life really easy as it delivers to our door. We barbecue different meats, but rib-eye is always my favourite. The rib-eye can be pan-fried if you do not have a barbecue.

Make sure you rest the meat when it is cooked. I normally cover it with tinfoil and let it rest so the flavours intensify.

I enjoy serving fresh seasonal salads and, of course, roast potatoes with these steaks.

Feargal O’Donnell is chef owner at The Fatted Calf in Athlone.

MEXICAN-SPICE RUBBED RIB-EYE STEAK WITH LIME BUTTER

Serves four
Ingredients
4 tbsp unsalted butter, softened
1 small garlic clove, minced
¼ tsp finely grated lime zest
1 tbsp fresh lime juice
Maldon salt
1½ tsp sweet paprika
1½ tsp ground cumin
1½ tsp Cajun spice
4 x 10oz boneless dry-aged Irish rib-eye steaks, 1 inch thick
Vegetable oil, for the grill

Method:
1 Light a grill or pre-heat a large grill pan. In a small bowl, combine the softened butter, garlic, lime zest, lime juice and a pinch of salt. In another bowl, combine the paprika, cumin and Cajun spice with 1½ teaspoons of Maldon salt. Rub the mixture all over the steaks.

2 Oil the grate and grill the steaks over a moderately high heat, turning once, until slightly charred and medium rare (about 10 minutes). Transfer the steaks to plates and top with the lime butter. Let the steaks stand for three to four minutes before serving.

Kitchen Cabinet is a series of recipes from chefs who are members of Euro-Toques Ireland, who have come together during the coronavirus outbreak to share some of the easy, tasty things that they like to cook and eat at home #ChefsAtHome

