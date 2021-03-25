World’s most vegetarian-friendly cities revealed: Does Ireland make it on to the list?

Dublin ranks 26th in a survey of the best cities in the world for vegetarians to live in, with the holy grail for those following a plant-based diet being London. The index ranks each city out of 100, with the UK capital earning a perfect score and Dublin finishing on 94.55.

The list, compiled by the online rental property-comparison platform Nestpick, rated 75 cities that are “popular destinations for relocation and which had a good reputation with vegetarians”.

The survey took into account the relative affordability of fruit and vegetables and plant proteins such as lentils and beans, as well as the number and quality of vegetarian and vegan restaurants, and the existence of events and festivals aimed at vegetarians. “We considered which factors are most important for vegetarians to live a happy and healthy life,” the researchers say.

London has both the most vegetarian-friendly restaurants and the most events and festivals aimed at vegetarians, according to their results. The most attractive region of the world for vegetarians to live in, according to the list, is the United States, which has six cities in the top 30, led by Los Angeles, in eighth position, and also including San Francisco, in 10th; New York, in 12th; Atlanta, in 22nd; Miami, in 25th; and Pittsburgh, in 30th.

The UK also fared well, with five locations in the top 30. As well as the top-rated city of London, Glasgow, in 5th; Bristol, in 9th; Manchester, in 20th; and Edinburgh, in 21st, also feature. Germany is the next most vegetarian-friendly country, with Berlin in second place, Munich third in the rankings, and Hamburg 23rd.

“With more and more people looking to reduce their meat consumption, cities must cater to these needs with diverse vegetarian offerings if they want to attract young talent, particularly Millennials, Gen Z, and the even younger generations to come,” says Omer Kucukdere, founder and chief executive of Nestpick.

Top 30 cities for vegetarians

1 London, UK 100 points

2 Berlin, Germany 98.79

3 Munich, Germany 97.16

4 Vienna, Austria 97.00

5 Glasgow, UK 96.84

6 Zurich, Switzerland 96.80

7 Palma, Spain 96.75

8 Los Angeles, US 96.60

9 Bristol, UK 96.40

10 San Francisco, US 96.21

11 Rome, Italy 96.10

12 New York, US 96.08

13 Auckland, New Zealand 95.92

14 Wellington, New Zealand 95.84

15 Prague, Czech Republic 95.77

16 Melbourne, Australia 95.60

17 Tel Aviv, Israel 95.30

18 Gothenburg, Sweden 95.27

19 Sydney, Australia 95.01

20 Manchester, UK 94.98

21 Edinburgh, UK 94.90

22 Atlanta, US 94.85

23 Hamburg, Germany 94.81

24 Ghent, Belgium 94.78

25 Miami, US 94.65

26 Dublin, Ireland 94.55

27 Turin, Italy 94.47

28 Cape Town, South Africa 94.21

29 Madrid, Spain 94.06

30 Pittsburgh, US 93.90