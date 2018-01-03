‘World’s most expensive bottle of vodka’ has been stolen
Danish police investigate following the theft of the €1m bottle of Russo-Baltique
An undated photograph of the bottle of Russo-Baltique vodka which was stolen from Cafe 33 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photograph: Brian Ingberg/EPA
Danish police are investigating the theft of what is said to be the world’s most expensive bottle of vodka.
The bottle of Russo-Baltique, which was stolen from Cafe 33 bar in Copenhagen, is priced at £960,000 (about €1 million).
Police investigator Knud Hvass said it was too early to say whether the perpetrator had broken into the cafe or used a key.
Nothing else was stolen.
Denmark’s TV2 said the bottle was made with 6.6lbs of gold and the equivalent amount of silver, with a diamond-encrusted cap.
Bar owner Brian Ingberg, whose bar has 1,200 vodka bottles, told Denmark’s Ekstra Bladet tabloid that the bottle resembles a vintage car front.
Mr Ingberg said the bottle was uninsured and on loan from a Russian businessman.
– PA