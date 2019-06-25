World’s 50 Best restaurants: Mirazur beats Noma to top spot

The prestigious World’s 50 Best Restaurants announced a surprise winner on Tuesday when when Mirazur, from Menton in the South of France beat Noma 2.0, to the top spot.

Noma was widely expected to top the table on its re-entry to these awards, having opened at its new location in Copenhagen in February last year, too late for consideration.

Previous incumbents of the top spot were precluded from the list this year, in a new rule change, but Noma, which won four times previously in its original location, was considered a new entity.

The relocated Noma in Copenhagen tookl second place in the rankings, the highest new entry. Photograph: Rasmus Hjortshøj

Third place went to Asador Etxebarri in Spain, with Gaggan in Bangkok in fourth, and another Copenhagen restaurant, Geranium finishing fifth.

This has been a year of change for the World’s 50 Best, which in January announced that all previous incumbents of the number one position would be precluded from the list and would instead join a newly created category, The Best of the Best.

This rules out seven restaurants, which have passed the title between themselves in the list’s 17-year history. But in effect that number is actually five, as elBulli is no longer open, and Noma, in its new location and new incarnation, is considered a new entrant.

The Best of the Best is made up of elBulli, formerly located in Spain; Noma, in its original iteration in Copenhagen; The French Laundry in California, The Fat Duck in the UK; El Celler de Can Roca in Spain; Eleven Madison Park in New York; and last year’s number one, Osteria Francescana in Italy.

The changes, which also included moves to ensure gender equality between the 1,040-strong voting panel drawn from across the globe, were said to have been prompted by a desire to achieve “a more diverse and inclusive list in the long-term”, said William Drew, Group Editor of 50 Best.

However Lisa Abend, writing in TIME this week, suggested that lobbying by influential chefs, including previous occupants of the number one slot, prompted the change. Removing previous winners from consideration ensures that they are spared the possibility of dropping down the rankings.

The 50 Best list has also had shade thrown on it by the new World Restaurant Awards, which had its inaugural event in Paris in February and is being positioned as a more inclusive and relevant selection of dining rooms. Joe Warwick, one of the original creators of the World’s 50 Best, is co-founder of the new awards with Andrea Petrini.

WORLD’S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS

1. Mirazur (Menton, France)

2. Noma 2.0 (Copenhagen, Denmark) Highest ever highest new entry

3. Asador Etxebarri (Axpe Spain)

4. Gaggan (Bangkok, Thailand)

5. Geranium (Copenhagen, Denmark)

6. Central (Lima, Peru)

7. Mugaritz (Errenteria, Spain)

8. L’Arpège (Paris, France)

9. Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain)

10. Maido (Lima, Peru)