World food theme for outdoor dining season at Dublin 8 distillery

Outdoor dining with a difference launches at the Roe & Co distillery in Dublin 8 this summer. D-8TE is a collaboration between the distillery and six Dublin restaurants that will explore flavours from around the world, with dishes from each restaurant paired with cocktails.

The participating restaurants are Spitalfields, Pickle, Bahay, Nightmarket, Matsu Ramen and Lil Portie and each will have two three-day residencies in the Cocktail Village at the distillery, between June 10th and August 29th.

Spitalfields, the pub restaurant with a Bib Gourmand, will serve up a modern Irish picnic. Sunil Ghai’s Pickle restaurant will bring a menu of regional Indian dishes. Richie Costello, who has progressed through the kitchens of Bastible and Clanbrassil House, will share the Filipino flavours of his Bahay pop-up. Thai restaurant Nightmarket will also serve a regional menu reflecting proprietor Jutarat Suwankeeree’s time in both Chiang Mai and Hua Hin. Ken Komatsu’s Matsu Ramen will offer a sushi moriawase and ramen menu. The final restaurant in the current line up, with more to follow, is Nico Reynolds’ Caribbean pop-up Lil Portie.

Each restaurant will serve a set menu, priced at €40, with optional cocktail pairings for €30. The initiative will open Thursday to Sunday, with sittings from 5.30pm on weekdays and earlier on weekends. Table availability can be checked at roeandcowhiskey.com/outdoor-dining.