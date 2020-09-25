Wines for the weekend: Six French star buys to try

The Dunnes Stores French wine event has been running throughout September, with a focus on their existing range of French wines as well as a few new items only available until October 12th.

Ther are plenty of good wines to choose from, including several from Laurent Miquel, one of the most go-ahead producers in the Languedoc.

Crémant de Bourgogne Brut 2017, François Martenot

Made using the same grapes and production methods as Champagne, Crémant de Bourgogne can offer great value for money. The Martenot version is fresh and floral with fine green fruits and a dry finish. Drink it by itself or with seafood; perfect with oysters. €19.

Lombard Champagne Brut Nature Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs

A very sophisticated Champagne with crisp elegant brioche, lemon zest, green apples and a strong mineral note on the lengthy bone-dry finish. The perfect aperitif with nibbles or with fish starters. Great value for money at €40.

Père & Fils Chardonnay Viognier 2019, IGP d’OC Laurent Miquel

A very attractive all-purpose wine, perfect as an aperitif, with enough fresh clean apple and apricot fruits to match up nicely with grilled seafood. €9

Solas Viognier Réserve 2019 IGP d’Oc, Laurent Miquel

A delicious rich textured Viognier with plush creamy peach fruits cut through nicely with a vibrant acidic streak. Perfect with mild chicken curries. €10

Château Bechereau 2016, Montagne-St Emilion, Bordeaux

Medium-bodied with clean blackcurrant and plum fruits, a good tannic structure and a dry finish. This would go nicely with roast lamb or beef. €13.50

Nuits St Georges 1er cru “Les Saint Georges” 2014, Domaine M Carillo

Light-bodied and smooth with developing leafy red cherry fruits and subtle notes of spice. Perfect with roast duck, baked mushrooms or beef bourguignon. €63.94.

Others to try

I would also recommend the racy, fruit-filled Laurent Miquel Albariño, the rich full-bodied voluptuous Château Cazal Viel Old Vine, St Chinian (€12), the rounded spicy Terroir d’Aranton Ventoux (€10) and the easy-drinking Château Galochet (€10) from Bordeaux. Dunnes is also offering a €10 discount if you buy six bottles of wine.