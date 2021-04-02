Wines for the weekend: Hungarian bargains from Lidl

John Wilson: Here is a little something to drink with your Easter lunch

Updated: about 2 hours ago

Wines for the Weekend: Mészáros Pál Pinot Noir 2019 and Patricius Tokaji Furmint 2019.

Wines for the Weekend: Mészáros Pál Pinot Noir 2019 and Patricius Tokaji Furmint 2019.

 

Lidl is asking us to go Hungarian this Easter, when shopping for wine over the bank holiday weekend. As part of its Easter Wine Cellar, they have two Hungarian wines on special offer nationwide, as long as stocks last.

Furmint is a high-quality ancient Hungarian variety, and Tokaji is the country’s premium wine region. The Furmint here is a bargain and should be on your shopping list.

I have covered Pinot Noir from France, New Zealand and Chile in earlier columns. The Hungarian wine below is well worth a try.

If you tastes are more traditional, Lidl also has the light, fruit-filled Brouilly La Croix des Celestins (€11.99), and the smooth elegant Casato di Medici Riccardi Chianti Colli Senesi (€9.99). Both of these would go nicely with the traditional Easter lamb. 

Patricius Tokaji Furmint 2019, Hungary, €9.99

Tongue-tingling citrus acidity with mouth-watering peach and apricot fruits. Sip before dinner or alongside smoked salmon, goat’s cheese salad, or mild curries.

Mészáros Pál Pinot Noir 2019, Hungary, €9.99

Pale in colour and fragrant with delicate candyfloss fruits and a gentle spicy, earthiness. Try it with duck or turkey.

