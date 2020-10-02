Wines for the weekend: Eight of the best French bottles on sale

The Lidl French wine sale is on now and will continue while stocks last. My favourite wines are the selection listed below.

Le Rocher de Saint Victor 2019, Picpoul de Pinet, €8.99

Light and refreshing with cleansing pear fruits. Perfect to drink solo or with light salads.

Vallis Quitus Viognier IGP Vaucluse 2019, €9.99

Voluptuous rich soft peach and pear fruits with hints of spice and just enough acidity to keep it fresh and interesting. Try it with chicken and pork dishes, a creamy chicken curry perhaps.

Val de Salis Chardonnay 2019, IGP Pays d’Oc, €9.99

A warmer rich rounded Chardonnay with red apples and mango. Would be good with a chicken and mushroom pie.

Domaine des Deux Vallons 2019 Muscadet de Sevre & Maine sur lie, €9.99

Fresh crisp green apple fruits shot through with zesty lemon peel. Drink it on its own (a good party wine), with oysters or maybe a bowl of moules marinière.

Val de Salis Syrah 2019, IGP Pays d’Oc, €8.99

Light violet aromas, good sweet/sour plum and liquorice flavours with a refreshing acidity. Try this with pork chops or grilled chicken.

Bourgogne Pinot Noir 2018, €10.99

Almost Beaujolais-like with its juicy fresh summer fruits (all raspberries and redcurrants) and easy finish. Try it by itself or with charcuterie.

Brouilly 2019 La Croix des Celestins, €11.99

This is full of bouncy bright fresh strawberry and blackberry fruits. Perfect on-its-own red.

Organic Vacqueyras 2019, €14.99

A big powerful rustic red with smooth strawberry fruits and hints of spice. A good winter warmer to serve alongside substantial casseroles.