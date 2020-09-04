Wine bargains: six to try at reduced prices

The SuperValu French wine event started this week and will continue until Wednesday, September 23rd. The range includes 10 new wines and plenty of more familiar names. Here is my pick of the crop.

La Petite Perrière Sauvignon Blanc 2019

A light refreshing Sauvignon, with clean green fruits and lemon zest. Sip before dinner or alongside light summery salads with fresh goat’s cheese. €8.85 down from €11.80.

Chardonnay Cuvée Dissenay 2019, Pays d’Oc

Lush ripe tropical and banana fruits, with some vanilla spice. An attractive rich, textured style that would go well with chicken dishes such as a creamy chicken curry. €9.84 down from €11.80.

Domaine Gustave Lorentz Pinot Blanc 2019, Alsace

Lightly aromatic with good clean green apple and orange peel fruits and good acidity providing a crisp freshness. Perfect solo but even better with a ham salad or creamy pasta dishes. €11.80 down from €18.68.

Laffitte Malbec & Cabernet Franc, Côtes de Gascogne

Light, a mere 12% alcohol, with sweet ripe plum fruits and a tannin-free rounded finish. Drink cool with all sorts of cold meats, cheeses and charcuterie. €7.87 down from €11.80.

Ch. Pey La Tour 2018, Bordeaux

Big and powerful (15%) with spicy ripe plum fruits and light tannins on the finish. This would go nicely with a burger or grilled duck breast. I would never pay the full retail price of €19.66 for this, but the sale price of €9.83 represents very good value.

Ch. Lacombe-Cadiot 2018, Bordeaux Superieur

This is a very stylish classic Bordeaux with concentrated ripe blackcurrant fruits underpinned by a good tannic structure. Drink this alongside a roast leg of lamb. Keenly priced at €12.79, down from €15.73.