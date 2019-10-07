Whisky-filled capsules – a marketing stunt or a whole new way to drink?

Scottish whisky company Glenlivet has created shot-sized capsules. Not everyone thinks they are a great idea

 

Scottish whiskey company Glenlivet created something on a social media storm this week, garnering 7.5 million views and plenty of comment. The item in question is the Glenlivet Capsule Collection, three small shot-sized capsules, each featuring a cocktail based on Glenlivet Founders Reserve.

The short clip on Twitter says “no ice, no stirrer no glass – we are redefining how whisky can be enjoyed”. To which the question might be, are glasses and ice such a huge problem? Apparently they are part of London Cocktail Week, with recipes created by Tayer Bar in London.

Online, it was compared to the Tide Pod Challenge controversy of 2018, when individuals filmed themselves gagging on washing tabs. Just to be clear, the whisky cocktail capsules are not poisonous and, as they come in a seaweed-based material, are arguably are more sustainable than bottles and glasses.

The pods are “a first of its kind for a spirit brand”, according to the promotional material issued by the company. “The edible capsules are 23ml in size, fully biodegradable and provide the perfect flavour-explosion experience. Enjoying them is simple, the capsules are popped in the mouth for an instant burst of flavour, and the capsule is simply swallowed.”

In Ireland, a pub measure of spirits, is 35.5ml.

Ally Alpine of Celtiic Whiskey said the pods may be aimed at the US market and were unlikely to take off in Ireland. “I did check it was not April’s Fools Day first, but it appears to be real. It seems to be like a shot, and drinking cocktail shots is huge in the US, so it might work there. But I wouldn’t see them being big in Ireland, were we don’t really drink that way. Or maybe it is just a marketing ploy to gain publicity. In which case it has worked!”

The reaction among some scotch and whisky enthusiasts was. well, not so enthusiastic.

“Surely this is a sick joke,” wrote Julia MacFarlane. ABC’s foreign affairs reporter in the UK. “Glenlivet is not a tide pod. This is an abomination. What is going on. Somebody do something @NicolaSturgeon”

“Ummm, whisky cocktails are for sipping & savouring, not exploding in your mouth all in one go,” wrote another poster.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.