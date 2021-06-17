Where do chefs shop for food? Six cooks share their secrets
From Asian markets and eastern European shops to hidden delis and farmers’ markets
Six chefs share their favourite places to buy food, and the answers reveal that some of the best shops are hidden in plain sight. Photograph: iStock
I’m always curious about where chefs do their food shopping, convinced that good cooks will only use the best ingredients and therefore have a trove of excellent resources to share. It turns out they do. I asked six of them to share their favourite places to buy food, and the answers reveal that some of the best shops are hidden in plain sight, that well-stocked spice shelves are key, that farmers’ markets are to be treasured, and that there is even a supermarket worth planning a holiday around.
ERICA DRUM
Chef and virtual cookalong host based in Dublin