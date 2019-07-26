Two wines worth breaking the €10 ceiling for – and they’ll only cost you an extra 50 cent

The weather is looking promising, and the weekend is approaching. Here are two vibrant, fresh wines from Dunnes Stores that are perfect summer drinking.

Silver Moki Sauvignon Blanc 2018, Marlborough

13%, €10.50

A classic Marlborough Sauvignon, vibrant and aromatic with zesty lime, tropical fruits and a rounded finish. Perfect on its own, or with summery salads.

Silver Moki Sauvignon Blanc Blush 2018, Marlborough

13%, €10.50

How do you turn a white wine a nice shade of pink? By adding a very small proportion of red grapes, or red wine, to the mix. In this case, a mere 1.5 per cent Pinot Noir and 1.5 per cent Merlot were blended in to create a blush Sauvignon Blanc. It works well flavourwise too: delicate fresh red cherry fruits, combined nicely with that mouth-watering zesty Marlborough Sauvignon.