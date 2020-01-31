Two wines to try: very good off-beat wines from South African for under €13

A mouth-watering Chenin Blanc from Stellenbosch and a Côtes du Rhône-like deeply flavoured red

Updated: 47 minutes ago

 

This week we head south to Cape Town in South Africa where – it is currently 24 degrees Celsius with zero chance of rain – to try two very good slightly off-beat wines.

Delheim Chenin Blanc 2019, Stellenbosch, South Africa

Chenin Blanc is South Africa’s adopted white grape of choice and it can produce excellent wines. This has a perfect balance of mouth-watering ripe peaches alongside zesty citrus peel, finishing dry. A winner with oysters, scallops or stir-fried green vegetables. €11.95, down from €13.95 for the next month from O’Briens.

Fairview Goats do Roam 2017, Western Cape, South Africa

This is a Côtes du Rhône (Goats do Roam – geddit?) style red, a blend of Shiraz, Grenache, Mourvèdre, Petite Sirah and Carignan. Rich rounded and deeply flavoured with slightly rustic ripe red fruits and a touch of spice. Great with grilled red meats or a slow roast shoulder of pork. €15.95 down to €12.95 for the next month from O’Briens

