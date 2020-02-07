Two wines to try: A rounded Syrah for under €10 and well-priced Sauvignon blanc
Wines for the weekend: these two wines from Dunnes Stores are worth seeking out
Rapaura Springs Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2019, New Zealand
A very tasty vibrant aromatic Sauvignon bursting with ripe kiwi and melon fruits backed up by a cleansing citrus acidity. By itself, with light salads or grilled white fish. Price: €11.50.
Vina Maipo Vitral Syrah 2018, Central Valley, Chile
Sweet dark fruits overlaid with notes of chocolate and spice. Medium-bodied with ripe tannins and a rounded finish. One to drink alongside grilled red meats – some spicy lamb chops? Price: €9.50.