Two wines to try: A rounded Syrah for under €10 and well-priced Sauvignon blanc

Rapaura Springs Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2019, New Zealand

A very tasty vibrant aromatic Sauvignon bursting with ripe kiwi and melon fruits backed up by a cleansing citrus acidity. By itself, with light salads or grilled white fish. Price: €11.50.

Vina Maipo Vitral Syrah 2018, Central Valley, Chile

Sweet dark fruits overlaid with notes of chocolate and spice. Medium-bodied with ripe tannins and a rounded finish. One to drink alongside grilled red meats – some spicy lamb chops? Price: €9.50.