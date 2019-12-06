Two wines to try: a classic Chablis and a rich Bordeaux

Two more-pricier wines this week – but hey it’s Christmas. And they each come with a discount of about 10 per cent.

Chablis 2017, Domaine Pichon

Classic Chablis with crisp apple fruits and lemon zest, with subtle toasted almonds. Perfect with smoked salmon, prawns and other fishy starters. €18.99 (down from €20.99) from Eurospar.

Irish Times

Château Faizeau 2016, Montagne-Saint-Emilion

A rich rounded Bordeaux with ripe cassis fruits, some woodsmoke, plenty of body, and smooth tannins on the finish. Perfect with roast beef, duck or turkey. €17.99 (down from €19.99) from Eurospar.