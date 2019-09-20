Two very tasty wines to try, both down to €12.95 until Sunday

Just before O’Briens’ annual wine sale ends, on Sunday, here are two very tasty picks from its range that have been reduced to €12.95.

Les Secrets de Sophie Touraine Sauvignon Blanc 2018, €12.95 (down from €16.95)

A light, refreshing Sauvignon, with subtle aromas, zippy, clean green-apple fruits, and a crisp, mouth-watering finish. Perfect with the last of the summer salads; fresh goat’s cheese, tomatoes or light pasta dishes would all do nicely.

St Hallett Gamekeeper’s Shiraz Grenache Touriga 2015, €12.95 (down from €19.95)

Medium rather than full bodied, and now showing a pleasant maturity, with soft, ripe raspberry and strawberry fruits, a subtle spiciness and rounded tannins on the finish. Pair it with grilled red meats or a beef casserole.