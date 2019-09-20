Two very tasty wines to try, both down to €12.95 until Sunday

John Wilson’s wines for the weekend: One French, one Australian, both from O’Briens

O’Briens wine sale: Les Secrets de Sophie Touraine and St Hallett Gamekeeper’s Shiraz Grenache Touriga

O’Briens wine sale: Les Secrets de Sophie Touraine and St Hallett Gamekeeper’s Shiraz Grenache Touriga

 

Just before O’Briens’ annual wine sale ends, on Sunday, here are two very tasty picks from its range that have been reduced to €12.95.

Les Secrets de Sophie Touraine Sauvignon Blanc 2018, €12.95 (down from €16.95)
A light, refreshing Sauvignon, with subtle aromas, zippy, clean green-apple fruits, and a crisp, mouth-watering finish. Perfect with the last of the summer salads; fresh goat’s cheese, tomatoes or light pasta dishes would all do nicely.

St Hallett Gamekeeper’s Shiraz Grenache Touriga 2015, €12.95 (down from €19.95)
Medium rather than full bodied, and now showing a pleasant maturity, with soft, ripe raspberry and strawberry fruits, a subtle spiciness and rounded tannins on the finish. Pair it with grilled red meats or a beef casserole.

