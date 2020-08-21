Two stylish French wines to try for less than €15 from O’Briens
Wines for the Weekend: White from Henri Bourgeois and full-bodied red are real steals
Wines for the Weekend: O’Briens’ Petit Bourgeois Sauvignon Blanc 2019 and Domaine la Sarabande Misterioso 2017
Two French wines from O’Briens this week. If you are in one of their branches, you could also try out their Eléctrico Fino, an delicious dry sherry-like wine for €11.95 (down from €15.95).
Petit Bourgeois Sauvignon Blanc 2019, Vin de France
This wine comes from the stable of Henri Bourgeois, one of the most respected Sauvignon producers in Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé in the Loire Valley. It may not quite reach those heady heights, but the Petit Bourgeois is a very stylish Sauvignon, fresh and aromatic with racy mouth-watering green fruits cut through with lemon zest. Perfect as an aperitif or alongside a salad with creamy goats’ cheese, fish goujons, grilled mackerel or sardines. (€13.95 down from €15.95 during August).
Domaine la Sarabande Misterioso 2017, Faugères
Owned by an Irish/Australian couple who met in New Zealand, the entire range of wines from this Languedoc estate are very good. The Misterioso, a blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre, is a real steal at €12.95 (down from €16.95 during August). Full-bodied (15 per cent) with smooth dark fruits and dried herbs of the garrigue. Perfect with all kinds of barbecued or grilled meats.