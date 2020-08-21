Two stylish French wines to try for less than €15 from O’Briens

Two French wines from O’Briens this week. If you are in one of their branches, you could also try out their Eléctrico Fino, an delicious dry sherry-like wine for €11.95 (down from €15.95).

Petit Bourgeois Sauvignon Blanc 2019, Vin de France

This wine comes from the stable of Henri Bourgeois, one of the most respected Sauvignon producers in Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé in the Loire Valley. It may not quite reach those heady heights, but the Petit Bourgeois is a very stylish Sauvignon, fresh and aromatic with racy mouth-watering green fruits cut through with lemon zest. Perfect as an aperitif or alongside a salad with creamy goats’ cheese, fish goujons, grilled mackerel or sardines. (€13.95 down from €15.95 during August).

Domaine la Sarabande Misterioso 2017, Faugères

Owned by an Irish/Australian couple who met in New Zealand, the entire range of wines from this Languedoc estate are very good. The Misterioso, a blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre, is a real steal at €12.95 (down from €16.95 during August). Full-bodied (15 per cent) with smooth dark fruits and dried herbs of the garrigue. Perfect with all kinds of barbecued or grilled meats.