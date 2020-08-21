Two stylish French wines to try for less than €15 from O’Briens

Wines for the Weekend: White from Henri Bourgeois and full-bodied red are real steals

Wines for the Weekend: O’Briens’ Petit Bourgeois Sauvignon Blanc 2019 and Domaine la Sarabande Misterioso 2017

Wines for the Weekend: O’Briens’ Petit Bourgeois Sauvignon Blanc 2019 and Domaine la Sarabande Misterioso 2017

 

Two French wines from O’Briens this week. If you are in one of their branches, you could also try out their Eléctrico Fino, an delicious dry sherry-like wine for €11.95 (down from €15.95).

Petit Bourgeois Sauvignon Blanc 2019, Vin de France

This wine comes from the stable of Henri Bourgeois, one of the most respected Sauvignon producers in Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé in the Loire Valley. It may not quite reach those heady heights, but the Petit Bourgeois is a very stylish Sauvignon, fresh and aromatic with racy mouth-watering green fruits cut through with lemon zest. Perfect as an aperitif or alongside a salad with creamy goats’ cheese, fish goujons, grilled mackerel or sardines. (€13.95 down from €15.95 during August).

Domaine la Sarabande Misterioso 2017, Faugères

Owned by an Irish/Australian couple who met in New Zealand, the entire range of wines from this Languedoc estate are very good. The Misterioso, a blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre, is a real steal at €12.95 (down from €16.95 during August). Full-bodied (15 per cent) with smooth dark fruits and dried herbs of the garrigue. Perfect with all kinds of barbecued or grilled meats.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.