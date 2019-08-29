Two special offers to try from O’Briens’ September wine sale

John Wilson’s wines for the weekend: A Syrah and a Sauvignon Blanc from France

Both from O’Briens: Les Secrets de Sophie Touraine Sauvignon Blanc and Solar 6 Syrah from Gérard Betrand

Both from O’Briens: Les Secrets de Sophie Touraine Sauvignon Blanc and Solar 6 Syrah from Gérard Betrand

 

O’Briens’ annual September wine sale starts today, with more than 100 bottles on special offer until the end of the month. Here are two worth seeking out. 

Les Secrets de Sophie Touraine Sauvignon Blanc 2018, €12.95 (down from €16.95)
Light and spritely, with clean, crisp, green apple fruits, a nice richness midpalate and a snappy dry finish. Drink it with mixed salads featuring tomatoes, goat’s cheese or lots of herbs.

Solar 6 Syrah 2017, Gérard Betrand, Languedoc, €11.95 (down from €16.95)
An organic Syrah with rich, supple, ripe fruits of the forest, overlaid with a sweet spiciness. Try it with grilled pork chops, or firm cheeses.

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.