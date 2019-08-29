Two special offers to try from O’Briens’ September wine sale

O’Briens’ annual September wine sale starts today, with more than 100 bottles on special offer until the end of the month. Here are two worth seeking out.

Les Secrets de Sophie Touraine Sauvignon Blanc 2018, €12.95 (down from €16.95)

Light and spritely, with clean, crisp, green apple fruits, a nice richness midpalate and a snappy dry finish. Drink it with mixed salads featuring tomatoes, goat’s cheese or lots of herbs.

Solar 6 Syrah 2017, Gérard Betrand, Languedoc, €11.95 (down from €16.95)

An organic Syrah with rich, supple, ripe fruits of the forest, overlaid with a sweet spiciness. Try it with grilled pork chops, or firm cheeses.