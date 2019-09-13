Two of my favourite reds, both in Dunnes’ French wine sale

Dunnes Stores began its annual French food and wine sale last week, with a bevy of red, white and sparkling bottles, including the two of my favourites below. The sale ends on September 23rd.

Château Bellevue La Forêt 2016, Fronton, €11 (down from €14)

A long-term favourite of mine, owned by an Irishman, Philip Grant. This is a very tasty medium-bodied wine, with clean blackcurrants and brambly dark fruits, and a light tannic bite on the finish. Pair it with macaroni cheese or lighter pork dishes – a stuffed pork steak?

Château Siran 2014, Margaux, €35

If you are hosting a posh dinner this weekend, this wine will certainly impress your guests. A classic medium-bodied Bordeaux, with an enticing fragrance, impeccably balanced blackcurrants and plum fruits and fine tannins on the finish. Decant a few minutes before serving with a plain roast of lamb or beef.