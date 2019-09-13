Two of my favourite reds, both in Dunnes’ French wine sale

John Wilson’s wines for the weekend: An Irish-owned Fronton and a classic Bordeaux

From the Dunnes sale: Château Bellevue La Forêt and Château Siran Margaux

From the Dunnes sale: Château Bellevue La Forêt and Château Siran Margaux

 

Dunnes Stores began its annual French food and wine sale last week, with a bevy of red, white and sparkling bottles, including the two of my favourites below. The sale ends on September 23rd.

Château Bellevue La Forêt 2016, Fronton, €11 (down from €14)
A long-term favourite of mine, owned by an Irishman, Philip Grant. This is a very tasty medium-bodied wine, with clean blackcurrants and brambly dark fruits, and a light tannic bite on the finish. Pair it with macaroni cheese or lighter pork dishes – a stuffed pork steak?

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now

Château Siran 2014, Margaux, €35
If you are hosting a posh dinner this weekend, this wine will certainly impress your guests. A classic medium-bodied Bordeaux, with an enticing fragrance, impeccably balanced blackcurrants and plum fruits and fine tannins on the finish. Decant a few minutes before serving with a plain roast of lamb or beef.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.