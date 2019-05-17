Two new French reds to try

Wine for the weekend: Bordeaux wines may not seem very summery, but they go very well with barbecued food

 

Dunnes Stores have bolstered its selection of Bordeaux with a range of new wines, including the two below. Bordeaux may not seem very summery, but these would go very well with barbecued lamb or beef.

Château Roc de Villepreux 2016, Bordeaux Supérieur (Organic)
€10.50
Light smooth easy red fruits with a nice herbaceous edge. This would be great with grilled lamb chops.

Les Hauts de Naudon, Bordeaux Supérieur 2016
€20
Rich stylish supple black fruits – cassis and blackcurrants with a long spicy finish. Try it with a roast leg of lamb, or sirloin of beef.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.