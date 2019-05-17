Two new French reds to try

Dunnes Stores have bolstered its selection of Bordeaux with a range of new wines, including the two below. Bordeaux may not seem very summery, but these would go very well with barbecued lamb or beef.

Château Roc de Villepreux 2016, Bordeaux Supérieur (Organic)

€10.50

Light smooth easy red fruits with a nice herbaceous edge. This would be great with grilled lamb chops.

Les Hauts de Naudon, Bordeaux Supérieur 2016

€20

Rich stylish supple black fruits – cassis and blackcurrants with a long spicy finish. Try it with a roast leg of lamb, or sirloin of beef.