Two lesser-known white and red Burgundy wines for €10

A white and a red from Mâcon in the southern part of Burgundy and near Beaujolais offer great value for money

Updated: 41 minutes ago

 

The village of Lugny lies in Mâcon, in the southern part of Burgundy. The region can offer great value for money for white wines. The reds are usually less impressive, but fortunately just south of Mâcon is Beaujolais, an area famed for its light refreshing red wines. SuperValu has both on offer until July 22nd.

Mâcon-Lugny 2017, André Goichot
Lightly textured red apples and peaches with a spicy note. Try this with chicken salads or even better, summery salmon dishes. €10, down from €14.99 in SuperValu.

Beaujolais-Villages 2018, André Goichot 
Juicy light strawberry and red cherry fruits in a refreshing summery wine; try it with mixed salads, cold meats and cheese. €10 down from €12.99 in SuperValu.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.