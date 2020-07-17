Two lesser-known white and red Burgundy wines for €10

The village of Lugny lies in Mâcon, in the southern part of Burgundy. The region can offer great value for money for white wines. The reds are usually less impressive, but fortunately just south of Mâcon is Beaujolais, an area famed for its light refreshing red wines. SuperValu has both on offer until July 22nd.

Mâcon-Lugny 2017, André Goichot

Lightly textured red apples and peaches with a spicy note. Try this with chicken salads or even better, summery salmon dishes. €10, down from €14.99 in SuperValu.

Beaujolais-Villages 2018, André Goichot

Juicy light strawberry and red cherry fruits in a refreshing summery wine; try it with mixed salads, cold meats and cheese. €10 down from €12.99 in SuperValu.