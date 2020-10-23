Two great, all-purpose wines from Burgundy for under €10
Wines for the weekend: A red and a white from the region’s south in Aldi this week
Two wines from the southern end of the Burgundy region
The southern end of Burgundy is often the best place to find value in a region not noted for bargains. This week, two great all-purpose wines from Aldi for under €10.
Specially Selected Chassaux Mâcon-Villages 2019, €9.82
A medium-bodied unoaked Chardonnay with nice floral notes and attractive pear and red apple fruits, finishing dry. A very flexible wine you can partner with most fish dishes as well as white meats. Try it with grilled salmon.
Pierre Jaurant Fleurie 2019, €8.84
This is a light, juicy red with nicely rounded strawberry and blackcurrant fruits. Drink lightly chilled with all sorts of cold meats, pâtés and mild cheeses.