Two great, all-purpose wines from Burgundy for under €10

The southern end of Burgundy is often the best place to find value in a region not noted for bargains. This week, two great all-purpose wines from Aldi for under €10.

Specially Selected Chassaux Mâcon-Villages 2019, €9.82

A medium-bodied unoaked Chardonnay with nice floral notes and attractive pear and red apple fruits, finishing dry. A very flexible wine you can partner with most fish dishes as well as white meats. Try it with grilled salmon.

Pierre Jaurant Fleurie 2019, €8.84

This is a light, juicy red with nicely rounded strawberry and blackcurrant fruits. Drink lightly chilled with all sorts of cold meats, pâtés and mild cheeses.