Two good value Chilean wines for under €12

Wines for the weekend: Imported directly from Chile, SuoerValu's Aresti wines are well-made

 

SuperValu shoppers will be familiar with the Aresti wines. Imported directly from Chile, they are well-made and offer good value for money. Both of this week’s wines have been reduced from €15.73 to €11.80. 

Trisquel Gran Reserva Sauvignon Blanc 2020, Leyda Valley
The Leyda Valley produces some of the finest Sauvignon Blanc in Chile, and the Trisquel is certainly worth trying if you are an SB fan. This is lightly aromatic with ripe juicy melon and mango fruits backed up with plenty of zesty citrus. Drink this solo or with Thai green curries – either chicken or prawn would do nicely. 

Trisquel Gran Reserva Syrah Maipo Valley 2018
Lightly floral nose; medium-bodied with fresh clean savoury dark cherry and plum fruits, with a nice spicy grip. This is a versatile style of wine, perfect with a wide variety of foods, including lighter red meats, pork, chicken and tomato-based pasta dishes. Try it with spaghetti and meatballs. 

