Two fresh, light, summery and very gluggable wines for just €6.99 a bottle

I rarely write about sub-€10 wines, because, although most are drinkable, very few get me excited. But I am very aware that many of us are on tight budgets during lockdown. With that in mind I tasted my way through a range of inexpensive bottles and came across this pair of wines, both €6.99, from Aldi. You won’t mistake them for the finest either region produces, but they are very gluggable fresh, light, summery wines at a bargain price.

Muscadet Pierre Jaurant, €6.99

Light (12 per cent alcohol) with very attractive plump green apple and pear fruits and a dry finish. In the Loire Valley they drink it alongside shellfish, but this would also be perfect on its own, with white fish and with all kinds of summery salads.

Beaujolais Maison Rouge 2018, €6.99

Beaujolais is one of the great summer picnic wines, perfect with all kinds of salads, cold meats and cheeses. Serve it lightly chilled. This is very light in colour and fruit, with juicy strawberries and good, refreshing acidity.