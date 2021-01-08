Two Fairtrade wines to try for under €10

You may not have heard of it, but more than 40 per cent of South Africa’s vines are planted in the Breede River Valley. It is a large region with some very diverse climates and soils. The alluvial soils next to the river are responsible for the inexpensive bulk wines, while those grown on the slopes can produce some very high-quality wine. Fairtrade Wines are designed to improve the pay, rights and conditions of vineyard workers. It also prohibits child labour and provides educational funds. South Africa is the largest producer of Fairtrade wines in the world. Bot offerings below from Tesco cost €9.

Tesco Finest South African Chenin Blanc 2019, Breede River Valley (Fairtrade)

Light and refreshing with fresh pear and peach fruits. Drink solo or with light fish dishes such as grilled plaice or lemon sole parcels.

Tesco Finest South African Shiraz 2019, Breede River Valley, South Africa (Fairtrade)

Medium-bodied with spicy peppery dark fruits and a nicely rounded finish. Try it with lamb kebabs or pasta with meatballs.